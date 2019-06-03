English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Highest Paid Kannada Actresses: Not Radhika Or Rashmika, But THIS Actress Earns The Most!

    By
    |

    Sandalwood is known for producing some of the finest actresses. Gone are the days when the actresses were only used as props in the films. In today's world, several women-centric movies are gaining popularity. Similarly, in Kannada too, female leads are showcased in prominent role and are on par with the male actors. We decided to put together a list of highest paid actresses of the Kannada film industry. However, you would be surprised to know that top stars such as Radhika Pandit and Rashmika Mandanna are earning less than this particular actress! Read further

    Rachita Ram

    Name any top actor of Sandalwood and Rachita Ram has worked opposite them. She's one of the most desired actresses of Sandalwood. She's also seen doing the highest number of films in a year. According to the YouTube channel Namma Karanadu, Rachita Ram earns upto Rs 60 lakh per film, making her the highest paid actress of Sandalwood.

    Radhika Pandit

    Radhika is currently taking a break from films as she's playing the new mother. But, that doesn't affect the fact that she's one of the highest paid Kannada actresses, who makes close to Rs 50 lakhs per project. We can't wait to see her on the silverscreen again.

    Rashmika Mandanna

    The next on the list is none other than the Kirik Party actress Rashmika Mandanna. Within a few years into the entertainment world, she's giving tough competition to many top actresses. Apparently, she's paid as much as Rs 50 lakh per film.

    Shraddha Srinath

    Shraddha Srinath, who was first seen in the superhit horror-thriller U-Turn is comparatively new to the industry. But, she's making big bucks already. The actress is reported to charge nearly Rs 25 lakhs for her films. She will be next seen opposite Shivrajkumar in Rustum.

    Ragini Dwivedi

    The bombshell of Kannada film industry, Ragini Dwivedi is on top in the race too. Reports hold that Ragini Dwivedi's fee per film is Rs 28 lakhs, which makes her one of the highest paid actresses of Sandalwood.

    What to do have to say about the remuneration of these actresses? Let us know in the comments below!

    THIS Top South Actress Is All Praise For Yash's KGF! Says She Loved Watching The Film

    More RADHIKA PANDIT News

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue