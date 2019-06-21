English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Hitha Chandrashekar Only Cares About Her Role & Not Medium; Excited About Her New Music Video!

    By
    |

    Sihi Kahi Chandru's daughter Hitha Chandrashekar has established herself as a successful actress in the Kannada film industry. She was last seen in the latest Kannada release Premiere Padmini, in which she's played the female lead. She will next be featured in a music video, which she's really excited about. Talking about the same, she told TOI, that she only cares about the role she takes up and not the medium.

    Hitha Chandrashekar Only Cares About Her Role!

    She said, "I like to experiment and keep doing different things. I don't restrict myself in the media I explore. As long as I am excited about the role, regardless of the medium being a music video, short film, feature film, etc., I am game to taking it up."

    "Also, Madhura has always appreciated my work and has been really kind. She told me the storyline of the video - it was amazing. I know people who are going through mental health issues. And that too drew me to do this video. It conveys a message that there is always hope in life," Hitha further added.

    Meanwhile, she's all set to tie the knot with her sweetheart Kiran. A while ago, reports started circulating that she and beau Kiran were planning on getting married. And now, they have confirmed the news by getting engaged. The couple got engaged in Bangalore in the presence of family and close friends. Kiran and Hitha dated secretly for a while before making their relationship official.

    Rashmika Mandanna's Baby Sister Is As Adorable As Her! These RARE PICS Will Leave You Awestruck

    Kiran made his Sandalwood debut with the film Hage Summane and gained instant popularity. Later, he and Hitha appeared together in Onthara Bannagalu. Reportedly, they fell in love on the sets of their film. However, they maintained a lot of privacy surrounding their relationship until Kannada actress Sonu Gowda revealed their tryst on social media.

    More HITHA CHANDRASHEKAR News

    Read more about: hitha chandrashekar
    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 17:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue