Hitha Chandrashekar Only Cares About Her Role & Not Medium; Excited About Her New Music Video!

Sihi Kahi Chandru's daughter Hitha Chandrashekar has established herself as a successful actress in the Kannada film industry. She was last seen in the latest Kannada release Premiere Padmini, in which she's played the female lead. She will next be featured in a music video, which she's really excited about. Talking about the same, she told TOI, that she only cares about the role she takes up and not the medium.

She said, "I like to experiment and keep doing different things. I don't restrict myself in the media I explore. As long as I am excited about the role, regardless of the medium being a music video, short film, feature film, etc., I am game to taking it up."

"Also, Madhura has always appreciated my work and has been really kind. She told me the storyline of the video - it was amazing. I know people who are going through mental health issues. And that too drew me to do this video. It conveys a message that there is always hope in life," Hitha further added.

Meanwhile, she's all set to tie the knot with her sweetheart Kiran. A while ago, reports started circulating that she and beau Kiran were planning on getting married. And now, they have confirmed the news by getting engaged. The couple got engaged in Bangalore in the presence of family and close friends. Kiran and Hitha dated secretly for a while before making their relationship official.

Rashmika Mandanna's Baby Sister Is As Adorable As Her! These RARE PICS Will Leave You Awestruck

Kiran made his Sandalwood debut with the film Hage Summane and gained instant popularity. Later, he and Hitha appeared together in Onthara Bannagalu. Reportedly, they fell in love on the sets of their film. However, they maintained a lot of privacy surrounding their relationship until Kannada actress Sonu Gowda revealed their tryst on social media.