      Huchha Venkat Arrested For Pestering Girl For Marriage, In The Middle Of The Road!

      By
      |

      Kannada actor-producer Huccha Venkat has controversy written all over him, as we know it. The man has been subjected to name-calling, trashed mercilessly on social media and even termed 'insane' for his atrocious acts. He was beaten up a few days ago for picking a fight with a resident in Madikeri. The man has yet again gotten himself in trouble and this time, seems like there is no way out for him. The police recently arrested Huccha Venkat for pestering a girl to marry him in the middle of the road in Bangalore.

      Huccha Venkat Arrested For Forcing Girl To Marry Him!

      According to FilmiBeat Kannada reports, Huccha Venkat was spotted near Hindupura toll, creating a raucous. He approached a girl who was waiting for the bus and struck a conversation. Later, he stopped his car, brought the traffic to a halt, and went to ask if she would marry him.

      The scenario got uglier when he was irked by her negative response to his proposal. He is said to have terrified the lady by breaking the windows of his vehicle. He went on to say, "You have to marry me." The girl brought this to her parents' attention, upon returning home.

      The victim's family filed a complaint against Huccha Venkat at the local police station. As per the latest updates, he's in police custody now. We need to wait and watch what action will be taken against him for his rather inappropriate and violent behaviour in public.

      Also, this isn't the first time Venkat has been charged for his insane behaviour. A while ago, he made headlines for a similar act, which ended in him getting beaten up by the public for attacking a stranger on the road.

      Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
