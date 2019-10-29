Humble Politician Nograj Sequel To Be Made As Web Series

Comedian-actor Danish Sait made his debut in Sandalwood with Humble Politician Nograj. The satirical drama with its humour-filled content and quirky representation of characters turned out to be a hit with the young audience. Previously, the lead actor and director Saad had announced a sequel to their film. Now, it has been confirmed that Humble Politician Nograj is returning in the form of a 10-episode web series, backed by Applause Entertainment.

Confirming the news to The New Indian Express, Danish stated, "The 10-episode series in Kannada will also have a mix of Hindi and other languages, depending on the character's native language." The team is planning to begin the shoot by November or December.

He further revealed that working on the sequel "is getting a lot crazier". The actor feels films limit creativity. He's excited about working on a series as there is more room for experimentation. "The latter is more like a dragon that needs to be fed, and the idea of putting up a series is creatively focused," as he puts it.

However, at the time of the making of the original film itself, Danish began to think about its return. He told the publication, "Thinking about whether the film will work in A and B centres, or figuring out the target audience, makes us try to reach out to anybody and everybody. On the other hand, a series demands a certain quality, and we are targeting specific audiences."

For the curious Georges, Applause Entertainment is known for creating series such as 'Hostages', the Indian version of 'The Office' and 'Mind the Malhotras'.