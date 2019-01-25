I love You Audio Release On February 3, 2019; Upendra’s Event To Be Graced By Southern Stars!

Upendra's next film I Love You has created immense buzz among the fans. The film features Dimple Queen Rachita Ram opposite the Real Star. The audio launch of the film which was initially supposed to take place on January 19, 2019. Preparations for the same were also completed. However, the event got postponed due to Siddaganaga Mutt's Shivakumara swamiji's ill health. According to First News Kannada's latest reports, I Love You's audio launch is now scheduled to take place on February 3, 2019. It has also been said that the event will be graced by some of the superstars of South India film industry.

The audio launch will happen at government school ground in Davanagere. Fancy sets have been built in the ground to carry out the audio launch. I Love You is the second film made under the combination of Upendra and director R Chandru. Reportedly, the film will hit the theater screens on the occasion of Valentine's day, which is on February 14, 2019.

From the trailer one can say that Uppi is definitely going to entertain his fans by carrying his old style. Besides the catchy dialogues, the songs in the movie are also believed to entertain the audience. Apart from Rachita and Upendra, the film also stars Sonu Gowda in a pivotal role. The camera work is taken care of by Naveen Kumar and Kiram Thotambyle has handled the music composition.