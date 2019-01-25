English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    I love You Audio Release On February 3, 2019; Upendra’s Event To Be Graced By Southern Stars!

    By
    |

    Upendra's next film I Love You has created immense buzz among the fans. The film features Dimple Queen Rachita Ram opposite the Real Star. The audio launch of the film which was initially supposed to take place on January 19, 2019. Preparations for the same were also completed. However, the event got postponed due to Siddaganaga Mutt's Shivakumara swamiji's ill health. According to First News Kannada's latest reports, I Love You's audio launch is now scheduled to take place on February 3, 2019. It has also been said that the event will be graced by some of the superstars of South India film industry.

    I love You Audio Release On February 3, 2019

    The audio launch will happen at government school ground in Davanagere. Fancy sets have been built in the ground to carry out the audio launch. I Love You is the second film made under the combination of Upendra and director R Chandru. Reportedly, the film will hit the theater screens on the occasion of Valentine's day, which is on February 14, 2019.

    MOST READ : Seetharama Kalyana Review: Mass Entertainer Wins Audience's Appreciation But Has A Few Flaws

    From the trailer one can say that Uppi is definitely going to entertain his fans by carrying his old style. Besides the catchy dialogues, the songs in the movie are also believed to entertain the audience. Apart from Rachita and Upendra, the film also stars Sonu Gowda in a pivotal role. The camera work is taken care of by Naveen Kumar and Kiram Thotambyle has handled the music composition.

    Read more about: i love you upendra
    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 16:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue