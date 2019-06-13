English
    I Love You Box Office (Day 1) : Will Upendra's New Age Romance Beat Blockbuster Super's Record?

    By
    |

    After a long delay, Upendra and Rachita Ram's latest film I Love You hit the theatres yesterday. Though there wasn't much buzz initially, the trailer drove the fans crazy. The film became the talk of the town for its bold scenes, enacted by Rachita Ram and Upendra. Also, I Love You lead actor and director said that this film has the potential to change the existing trend. As it has already completed a day in the theatres, here's its day 1 box office reports. Will it be able to beat Upendra's all-time hit Super's records? Read further.

    I Love You Vs Super

    Upendra's 2010 film Super broke all the records by collecting close to Rs 2.5 crore on day 1. It also became the second highest grossing film of the year. Meanwhile, I Love You has received mixed reactions from fans. It is expected to have collected less than Super on Day 1.

    Worldwide Collections

    Upendra is known for his passion for filmmaking. He has always managed to keep the audience's attention intact with his unusual style of storytelling. His previous blockbuster from 2010, Super, went on gross over Rs 50 crore at the box office. We need to wait and watch if I Love You will be able to beat Super's records.

    Restricted Audience

    Many of Upendra's films consist of explicit content. I Love You, on the other hand, was in the news for all the wrong reasons. Upon watching the film, fans have reacted saying it's not appropriate for family audience. This could also have an impact on the film's box office collections.

    Worldcup Craze

    No matter how big a film is, any parallel event can affect its profit. Currently, the 2019 World Cup is taking place. I Love You released around the time when everybody is hooked on to their televisions watching the match. Therefore, the traffic over the weekend for I Love You is expected to be low.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 0:49 [IST]
