I Love You Box Office ( Day 12) : Upendra & Rachita Ram Starrer Collects Around Rs 22 Crore!

Sandalwood actor Upendra returned to cinemas after a hiatus with his latest romantic-drama I Love You. The film has been performing well in the theatres and fans are happy to see Uppi back in action. However, prior to its release, I Love You created was subjected to controversy for some of its controversial scenes. The friction between the lead actress Rachita Ram and Upendra's wife Priyanka garnered more attention. Like they say, any sort of publicity is a good one in the film industry. In the last 12 days I Love You has made a huge profit at the box office.

According to Chitrloka reports, Upendra's film has collected around Rs 22 crores since its release. Considering the delay in its release and ongoing 2019 World Cup, I Love You seems to have made a decent profit. I Love You also beat KGF's record by opening with higher number of screens.

I Love You was released in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously. It seems to have impressed the Telugu audience too, going by the fans' reaction. Meanwhile, here's how he fans have reviewed the film:

@AmoghKiccha

"Just watched #ILoveYouMovie sir such beautiful love story beautiful message to society wishing all the best for the film best wishes from @KicchaSudeep and his fans @RachitaRamDQ @nimmaupendra"

‏

@MaheshThondamal

"#UppiSir we love your entry scene always... You're the epitome of attitude on screen.. Love your screen presence in different avatars.. We always love you to see you on screen with your direction. we wouldn't find anotehr director like you"

@swathianjan

"#upendra 's much hyped #iloveyou is just another movie.Played very very safe with the story line. It was predictable story, Nothing new..! Was highly disappointed 🙄😞

#Kannada #movies"

