I Love You Movie Review: Live Updates On Upendra & Rachita Ram Starrer!

Expected To Change The Trend

As usual, a lot has been discussed about I Love You as it is Upendra's film. Upon watching the trailer alone, a true Uppi fan will realise that it purely reflects this actor's style. It is being said that the movie will change the existing trend in Sandalwood.

Bigger Opening Than KGF

According to First News Kannada reports, I Love You will open with over 1,000 screenings, which is the next big release after Yash's KGF! However, we need to wait and watch if the film can have an impact as huge as KGF. It is also being dubbed in different languages.

Remake Of Preethse Preethse

Who wouldn't remember the iconic track Preethse Preethse from Upendra's film of the same name that released in 2000? That actor has included a remake version of it in I Love you! We cannot wait to hear how the new track sounds!

Not New To Controversies!

Upendra is known for surprising his audience with the most eccentric of content. Similarly, I Love You has also made headlines for showcasing a few scenes, that are believed to be 'too bold' for Sandalwood. Rachita Ram, who has acted these scenes out, issued a statement saying she would never agree to do the same in future.