    I Love You Movie Review: Live Updates On Upendra & Rachita Ram Starrer!

    By
    |

    After a hiatus, Upendra is returning to silverscreen with his romantic flick I Love You, which is slated to release across Karnataka today (June 14). The film stars Rachita Ram in the female lead and also has Sinu Gowda playing a key role. The movie which was scheduled to release long back, was postponed several times due to unspecific reasons. Therefore, Uppi fans are excited about finally being able to watch it! However, I Love You has already made headlines for portraying a few bold scenes. While you look forward to watching the film in the theatres, here are a few interesting facts you just can't miss!

    Expected To Change The Trend

    As usual, a lot has been discussed about I Love You as it is Upendra's film. Upon watching the trailer alone, a true Uppi fan will realise that it purely reflects this actor's style. It is being said that the movie will change the existing trend in Sandalwood.

    Bigger Opening Than KGF

    According to First News Kannada reports, I Love You will open with over 1,000 screenings, which is the next big release after Yash's KGF! However, we need to wait and watch if the film can have an impact as huge as KGF. It is also being dubbed in different languages.

    Remake Of Preethse Preethse

    Who wouldn't remember the iconic track Preethse Preethse from Upendra's film of the same name that released in 2000? That actor has included a remake version of it in I Love you! We cannot wait to hear how the new track sounds!

    Not New To Controversies!

    Upendra is known for surprising his audience with the most eccentric of content. Similarly, I Love You has also made headlines for showcasing a few scenes, that are believed to be 'too bold' for Sandalwood. Rachita Ram, who has acted these scenes out, issued a statement saying she would never agree to do the same in future.

    Radhika Pandit's FIRST Film After MARRIAGE To Release In July! It's A Women-centric Movie

    Read more about: upendra i love you rachita ram
    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 0:11 [IST]
