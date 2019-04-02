I Love You Release Postponed Yet Again After Upendra Announced His Party Candidates

Sandalwood actor Upendra is not contesting in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, but he has announced candidates from his party Uttama Prajaakeeya Paksha. Due to this, the release of his and Rachita Ram's film I Love You has been postponed yet again. The voting in Karnataka will take place on April 18 and 23 respectively. Uppi wasn't willing to break the model of code by releasing the film during elections. Therefore, he's asked the director R Chandru to push the release further.

While talking to Times Of India, Chandru said, "We had decided on the release dates and were sticking to it even after the election dates were announced. But things have changed after Uppi sir announced his party candidates."

It is his advise that we may fall foul of the model code of conduct if we release the film before or during the election. It is only a matter of waiting for one or two more weeks. Anyway it will still be an April release in both Kannada and Telugu," he further added.

The film which was initially scheduled to release in December 2018, has been delayed for several reasons. It was first delayed as the makers planned on dubbing it in Telugu. The Telugu version is now ready for release, but the elections clashed with the release dates for both languages.