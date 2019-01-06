 »   »   »  Income Tax Raid On Sandalwood : No Records Found For Property Worth Rs 109 Crores Say Officials

The Income Tax raid on actors and producers from Sandalwood was one of the biggest till date. After interrogating the residence of a few celebrities for two days in a row, the IT officials have finally revealed the details to media. Information with regard to their income returns have been declared, and as per the reports, the officials couldn't find records for property worth Rs 109 Crores.

The Income Tax officers have further revealed that no tax has been paid for the unrecorded property. They've acquired 25.3 Kilograms of gold and cash worth Rs 2.85 Crores. Also, during the raid, more importance was given to the business transactions of the actors. The IT officials are going further look into the unrecorded amount of Rs 109 Crores.

However, the officers haven't revealed how much of the total amount is owned by each actor and producer. The raid was conducted on actors Sudeep, Yash, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, producers Rockline Venkatesh, Vijay Kiragandur and CR Manohar.