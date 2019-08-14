English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Independence Day Special! Sandalwood Movies That'll Make You Feel Patriotic To The Bone

    By
    |

    India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day tomorrow. As we step into the day that marks our freedom from the British, we ought to remember all the martyrs who fought for it. What better way to educate ourselves about the great leaders and events than catching up on a few movies based on India's struggle for Independence? The Kannada film industry has produced some of the finest patriotic films since its dawn. Biggest of stars such as Vishnuvardhan, Sudeep and others have proudly essayed the roles of brave soldiers and freedom fighters in some of their most memorable films.

    Sandalwoods Patriotic Films You Ought To Watch!

    Sudeep's Hebbuli, which released in 2017, is the latest patriotic film made in Sandalwood. For the first time in his career, Kiccha played an Army officer on-screen. The hero-centric action film was highly appreciated by fans and performed well in the theatres. For audiences who are often bombarded with mass masala films, Hebbuli came across as refreshing.

    Though we haven't had the chance to witness similar movies after Hebbuli, there are many from the past in Sandalwood's archive. Therefore, we decided to put together a list of Kannada films that will definitely make you feel patriotic this Independence Day! Have a look at the list below:

    • Kitturu Chennama - 1961
    • Veerappa Nayaka - 1999
    • Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna - 2012
    • Vande Mataram - 2001
    • Sainika - 2002
    • Mother India - 1995
    • Muttina Haara - 1990
    • Hagalu Vesha - 2000
    • Mysore Mallige - 1991
    • Thaayi Saheba - 1997
    • Shikaari - 2011
    • Veera Sindhoora Lakshmana - 1977

    Are there any other movies that we missed out on our list? Let us know in the comments below!

    More SUDEEP News

    Read more about: sudeep hebbuli independence day
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue