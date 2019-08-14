Independence Day Special! Sandalwood Movies That'll Make You Feel Patriotic To The Bone
India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day tomorrow. As we step into the day that marks our freedom from the British, we ought to remember all the martyrs who fought for it. What better way to educate ourselves about the great leaders and events than catching up on a few movies based on India's struggle for Independence? The Kannada film industry has produced some of the finest patriotic films since its dawn. Biggest of stars such as Vishnuvardhan, Sudeep and others have proudly essayed the roles of brave soldiers and freedom fighters in some of their most memorable films.
Sudeep's Hebbuli, which released in 2017, is the latest patriotic film made in Sandalwood. For the first time in his career, Kiccha played an Army officer on-screen. The hero-centric action film was highly appreciated by fans and performed well in the theatres. For audiences who are often bombarded with mass masala films, Hebbuli came across as refreshing.
Though we haven't had the chance to witness similar movies after Hebbuli, there are many from the past in Sandalwood's archive. Therefore, we decided to put together a list of Kannada films that will definitely make you feel patriotic this Independence Day! Have a look at the list below:
- Kitturu Chennama - 1961
- Veerappa Nayaka - 1999
- Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna - 2012
- Vande Mataram - 2001
- Sainika - 2002
- Mother India - 1995
- Muttina Haara - 1990
- Hagalu Vesha - 2000
- Mysore Mallige - 1991
- Thaayi Saheba - 1997
- Shikaari - 2011
- Veera Sindhoora Lakshmana - 1977
