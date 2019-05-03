Is Darshan Growing His Beard To Compete With Yash? Real Reason Behind D Boss' Long Beard Revealed

Gone are the days when the audience preferred watching clean shaven actors on-screen. With the changing trend, actors too have evolved to carry different looks. Often, what a big star flaunts on the screen becomes a style statement among the fans. One such trend that went viral and still continues to be so is Yash's long beard and hair style from KGF. Male fans went gaga over this rugged look and didn't think twice before growing theirs! And now, Challenging Star Darshan is seen sporting long beard. Is he competing with Yash?

In most of the latest pictures, Darshan is seen with a full grown beard. Though he had sported a well trimmed beard previously, the fans are surprised to witness this look. In the above picture, you see a lot of similarity between Darshan and Yash's look. However, the actual reason isn't the competition between these two stars.

Apparently, Darshan is donning this look for his forthcoming film Roberrt. The shooting for the same commenced a few days ago. Talking about the film's developments, director Tharun Sudhir told Times Of India, "We will begin shooting in Bengaluru. This schedule will have flashback portions of Darshan's character. We are trying out a new bearded look, which should be finalised by Sunday. This schedule will not have any of the other primary characters."

Also, they are yet to finalise the female lead for Roberrt. Watch the space for more updates on latest films and trending news!