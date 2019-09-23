Is Radhika Pandit Copying Samyuktha Hegde? Shares Same Caption As The Kirik Party Actress!

With the advent of social media, celebrities have given fans a lot more access to their personal lives. This might be a curse to some, but a few others are thoroughly enjoying interacting with their admirers on a daily basis. A while ago, Sandalwood actress Radhika Pandit shared a picture of herself with a caption that talks about being yourself. What we realised is that Kirik Party actress Samyuktha Hegde had used the exact caption for one of her Instagram pictures, shared a few days ago. Is this indicative of the fact that Radhika is copying Samyuktha?

Nearly two weeks ago, Samyuktha shared a series of selfies on Instagram and wrote, "No one is you and that is your super power #thebarefeetchronicles #travelislife #myhappiness #smile" - (sic) The actress did not credit anyone for the quote and it sounded like her own words.

Today, Radhika shared a selfie on Instagram, flaunting her baby bump in a red maxi dress. We did not question the normalcy of the picture, until we noticed the caption, which read, "No one is YOU.. and that's your SUPERPOWER -Unknown #radhikapandit #nimmaRP" - (sic)

Both actresses using the same quote has made us wonder if it is a pure coincidence or if Radhika is stalking Samyuktha. For the uninitiated, Radhika has over 1 million followers on Instagram, but only follows five people, who all happen to be her family, including husband Yash.

To achieve more clarity on this, we dug a little deeper. We found that the caption used by Radhika and Samyuktha is a commonly used quote, which is often used on the internet. Maybe, that was the actresses' motive too, to encourage fans to love themselves.