Is Rashmika Mandanna Bringing Trouble Upon Herself In Sandalwood? Reasons Why She's Being Criticised

Her Statement That Went Viral

The whole ‘Anti-Kannada' comment allegedly made by Rashmika Mandanna was sure discussed a lot in the media. While, for some it seems like she was simply trying to say that she can't communicate in any language, the other couldn't stop obsessing over her inability to speak Kannada fluently.

The pro-Kannadiga were obviously offended by her rather unclear statement.

When She Said Kannada Expect Too Much

In another interview, Rashmika said, "I do get a lot of support in Karnataka, but there are also people expecting more out of me and I don't know what else to give." We couldn't tell what tone Rashmika meant the above statement in, but the people who already questioned her interest and respect towards Kannada, sure didn't like the sound of it.

When She Commented On Yash

There was a time when newbie Rashmika quite frankly spoke about the KGF actor Yash and how he was looked upon by the audience a bit too much. She wasn't spared from all the taunts and mockery from Yash fans' end.

When She Chose Career Over Marriage

Is Rashmika The New Controversy Queen of Sandalwood?

We would be fooling ourselves if we believed Rashmika ever was or will be forgiven by Rakshit Shetty fans. Not only did they feel the actress needed moral policing for locking lips with a man besides her partner, but they also felt the need to put her down for choosing career over marriage. Rakshit's fan would have rather liked striking a pose beside their favorite star than accept an award for her work.