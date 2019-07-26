Is Rashmika Mandanna Bringing Trouble Upon Herself In Sandalwood? Reasons Why She's Being Criticised
Once, she was the sweet geeky girl from Kirik Party, that everybody admired and talked about. Rashmika Mandanna's character Sannvi help her gain an identity in the film industry. Soon, offers began flowing in the way of this young actress from different industries. Less than two years since her first hit and Rashmika was enjoying the fame her role in the blockbuster film Geetha Govindam earned her. As she turned a favorite among Telugu fans, too, the friction between them and Kannada fans became more and more evident. Also, a few things Rashmika was vocal about, ended up luring more criticism than praises towards her. Is Rashmika Mandanna bringing trouble upon herself in Sandalwood? Here's why she's being detested by a few Kannada fans.
Her Statement That Went Viral
The whole ‘Anti-Kannada' comment allegedly made by Rashmika Mandanna was sure discussed a lot in the media. While, for some it seems like she was simply trying to say that she can't communicate in any language, the other couldn't stop obsessing over her inability to speak Kannada fluently.
The pro-Kannadiga were obviously offended by her rather unclear statement.
When She Said Kannada Expect Too Much
In another interview, Rashmika said, "I do get a lot of support in Karnataka, but there are also people expecting more out of me and I don't know what else to give." We couldn't tell what tone Rashmika meant the above statement in, but the people who already questioned her interest and respect towards Kannada, sure didn't like the sound of it.
When She Commented On Yash
There was a time when newbie Rashmika quite frankly spoke about the KGF actor Yash and how he was looked upon by the audience a bit too much. She wasn't spared from all the taunts and mockery from Yash fans' end.
When She Chose Career Over Marriage
Is Rashmika The New Controversy Queen of Sandalwood?
We would be fooling ourselves if we believed Rashmika ever was or will be forgiven by Rakshit Shetty fans. Not only did they feel the actress needed moral policing for locking lips with a man besides her partner, but they also felt the need to put her down for choosing career over marriage. Rakshit's fan would have rather liked striking a pose beside their favorite star than accept an award for her work.
