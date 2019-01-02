 »   »   »  Is Rashmika Mandanna Drunk As She Celebrates New Year In Pondicherry? View PICS To Know More!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Rashmika Mandanna is one such actress of the Souhern film industry, who gained popularity immediately after featuring in her debut movie Kirik Party. The actress has had a quite a successful year in 2018, thanks to movies such as Geetha Govindam, Devdas, Yajamana and more, through which she shone bright. The actress took off to Pondicherry to celebrate New Year and her pictures speak volume. While we can't stop looking at the peppy pictures Rashmika has shared with her fans, it makes us wonder if she's drunk! Have a look at the pictures below to know more.
She Poses As Rose!
How could one be by the beach and not enact the famous Titanic pose? Rashmika is seen standing at the edge of a fisherman boat and re-creating the Rose and Jack scene from Titanic. She seems to be at her chirpy self here.
Welcomes New Year In Style
Undoubtedly, Rashmika is one of the most glamorous actresses of South. She has gained a huge fan following over a short span of time. Here, she's seen striking a funky pose with friends dressed casually.
Much Needed Break
The actress has been busy with back to back movies. Seems like the trip to Pondicherry with friends was a much needed break for her. She sports a beautiful smile by the beach as she plays blows the soap bubbles.
Is Rashmika Drunk?
After the actress shared the above images, reports have been making rounds that she is clicked them while under the influence of alcohol. Well, it's New Year and what's wrong in having a fun get away with friends? We are pretty sure she wouldn't pay heed to such rumors.
