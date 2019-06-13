English
    Is Samyuktha Hegde Dating A Foreigner? Spotted Drinking In Europe! See The Pics Here

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Kirik Party actress Samyuktha Hegde is living her life to the fullest. After featuring in a couple of Kannada films, she gained popularity through MTV's dating reality show Splitsvilla. She is currently one of the highest followed Kannada actresses on social media. She often shares pictures from her travel across the world. Recently, she posted a picture on her Instagram handle, which is raising eyebrows. It is being speculated that the actress is dating a foreigner. Samyuktha was even spotted drinking along with a gang of friends in Europe. You ought to see the pictures!

    Is Samyuktha Dating?

    Samyuktha has never shied away from exposing her boldness before the public eye. However, she has never discussed her dating life. Recently, she shared the above picture and wrote, "Chocolate and vanilla are better together" This description is making us wonder if the man in the picture is her beau!

    Spotted Drinking In Europe

    This diva is a party animal and there's no second thought about it. Even during her Europe tour, she was seen drinking wine and hiking with her squad. Have a look at the picture yourself. She captioned it as, "Weinbergswanderung. Literal translation is wine yard hike. The hike is all about drinking wine and having fun."

    Maybe It's A Secret

    We can't quite tell if Samyuktha is dating anyone as her pictures and statuses have always come across as puzzles. Also, she hasn't officially confirmed if she's romantically involved with anyone at this point in life. We need to wait until she introduces her beau to the world.

    She's Enjoy Her Life

    Irrespective of a partner's presence, there's no dearth of fun in Samyuktha's life. Describing her experience of being an avid traveller, she wrote, "Live breathe Dance and travel. I have always been a really hyper person but travelling has taught me to relax chill and just let go.Sometimes the peace, silence and calm of the nature teaches you so much about yourself, it's incredible. I want to learn more every day ❤ And Just about now life seems perfect."

