Is Sudeep Losing His Fan Base In Karnataka Due To Popularity In Other Industries? Kiccha Answers

Sudeep is one such Kannada actor, who with his sheer talent and hard work, has managed to carve a niche for himself as an artist in other industries. He's simultaneously working in Telugu and Hindi films while promoting his upcoming film in Sandalwood, Pailwaan. As part of the promotions, fans were given a platform to interact with the actor using #askpailwaan. One of the users asked Sudeep if he knew the reason why the actor is losing his fan base in Karnataka. The actor even acknowledged the post with a witty response.

A fan asked, "#Askpailwan @KicchaSudeep sir I think day by day ur fan base going to be decreasing do know the reason? It's my request make good film sir automatically u will get good people and people love. It's my request." - (sic)

To this, Sudeep responded, "Well sir.. Was this tweet for me." - (sic) A few others also supported Sudeep and asked the fan if he had gotten his facts right to be questioning the actor's choice of films. Meanwhile, here are a few more questions by the fans.

@farhan

"#Askpailwan @KicchaSudeep..sir, please give us some insights about this season of Bigg Boss? I'm sure you can't share everything with us, but please.tell us what you can. All the best for Pailwaan :D"

@SachinMrPerfect

"I hve ah dream @KicchaSudeep..sir. Tht I wanna travel with u for long hours Is it possible??

Hello Versatile actor#askpailwan..Eega, Dabang3, or Pailwan ..Choose one 😅" - (sic)

@saisathyendra

"Hi sir I want tell one thing I like your dialogue delivery I want to see more in Telugu and all the best for pailwan sir #askpailwan @KicchaSudeep" - (sic)