Is Yash's Life At Risk Following The Supari Issue? Comments On Industry People Threatening Him!

'I've Discussed This With The Home Minister'

Addressing these rumors, KGF actor told media personnel, "Upon hearing the news, I decided to meet the Home Minister and police officials in person. They themselves clarified that my name isn't been mentioned in the FIR or any other reports. I wonder why I have been spoken about despite this".

Who From The Industry Is Threatening?

When asked if he's receiving threats from people from the industry, Yash said, "It is has led to negative discussions on social media. People were throwing around names of other actors speculating their involvement in the case. That's very wrong. And it will also show our industry in a poor light. There is a healthy competition in the industry but I would like to make it clear that nobody in the industry would stoop so low."

Don't Entertain The Rumors

He further added, "Am I a hen or a goat that someone can simply attack me? I know who I am and what my powers are. I order to make others realise that, I've held this press conference. However, nothing of the sort has happened. I have no idea how these speculations originated and grew to be so bog. I request you to not pay heed to such reports."

His Car Wasn't Attacked

"Previously someone had thrown a stone at my car. I was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident. I had filed a complaint at the police station and it ended at that. Nothing more happened. However, the news channels and other medium began to label it a planned attack. Why is my name taken time and again?", Yash questioned!