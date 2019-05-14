It's Confirmed! Darshan & Yash To Star Together; Title 'Jodyettu' Blocked By Producer!

Title Blocked!

When the term Jodiyettu went viral, reports started making rounds that a film would be made with the same title. Sandalwood producer M.G Ramamurthy has acquired the title from the film chamber.

Darshan's Approached

Who could do a better job than Darshan in this movie? Apparently, the producer is planning on casting Darshan in Jodiyettu. He has even approached the actor. However, according to First News Kannada reports, D Boss is yet to confirm the deal.

Yash To Star In Jodiyettu Too

When fans learned that a film called Jodiyettu would be made, they expressed a desire to watch Yash and Darshan act together. This wish might come true if Yash agrees to do Ramamurthy's film. He is already been approached. We need to wait for his response.

Will Darshan Agree?

Darshan gained immense popularity when he featured in Ramamurthy's film Majestic. Is it after this movie that he came to be known as the Challenging Star. Hence, Darshan is always grateful to this producer. If he agrees to work with him again, Jodiyettu might boost his career further.