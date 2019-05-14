English
    It's Confirmed! Darshan & Yash To Star Together; Title 'Jodyettu' Blocked By Producer!

    This year, the Lok Sabha elections created a lot of buzz for all the wrong reasons. The Mandya elections became the talk of the town when Sandalwood clashed with politics. Kannada actors Darshan and Yash were actively supporting late actor Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha. This was highly criticised by the opposite party and several fans. Despite the diss, these two actors stood strong by Sumalatha's side. During the campaigning, Darshan had referred to him and Yash as 'Jodyetti', which translates to 'Pair of Bullocks'. Now, producer M.G. Ramamurthy has blocked the title by the same name. It has been said that Darshan and Yash would be starring in the film. Deets inside.

    Title Blocked!

    When the term Jodiyettu went viral, reports started making rounds that a film would be made with the same title. Sandalwood producer M.G Ramamurthy has acquired the title from the film chamber.

    Darshan's Approached

    Who could do a better job than Darshan in this movie? Apparently, the producer is planning on casting Darshan in Jodiyettu. He has even approached the actor. However, according to First News Kannada reports, D Boss is yet to confirm the deal.

    Yash To Star In Jodiyettu Too

    When fans learned that a film called Jodiyettu would be made, they expressed a desire to watch Yash and Darshan act together. This wish might come true if Yash agrees to do Ramamurthy's film. He is already been approached. We need to wait for his response.

    Will Darshan Agree?

    Darshan gained immense popularity when he featured in Ramamurthy's film Majestic. Is it after this movie that he came to be known as the Challenging Star. Hence, Darshan is always grateful to this producer. If he agrees to work with him again, Jodiyettu might boost his career further.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
