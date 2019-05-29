It's Raining Celebrities At Ravichandran's Daughter's Wedding; Superstar Rajinikanth Spotted!

The Bride & Groom

Geethanjali looked gorgeous in a black designer dress with golden sequence. Meanwhile, Ajay chose a formal look. The bride and groom compliment each other well and look adorable together. Ajay is a businessman by profession.

Rajinikanth

Ravichandran personally invited stars from other film industry to his daughter's wedding. Superstar Rajinikanth flew down to Bangalore to bless the newly-wed couple. His presence was one of the highlights of the reception.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna who was spotted at the wedding reception looked simply elegant in a white dress paired with minimal jewellery. She was previously seen at Yuva Rajkumar's reception.

Ganesh & Rangayana Raghu

Golden Star Ganesh and Sandalwood comedian Rangayana Raghu were seen sharing a laugh as they greeted the groom. It indeed was a star-studded affair.

Chiranjeevi

Mega Star Chiranjeevi also took time off his busy schedule to attend Geethanjali's wedding reception. Two days ago, he was spotted at Yuva Rajkumar's reception. Ravichandran and Puneeth Rajkumar visited the Telugu actor at his residence to invite him to the wedding.

Sudha Rani & Shruthi

Kannada actresses Sudharani and Shruthi looked absolutely beautiful at the reception last night. Both stars were decked in silk sarees.

Upendra

Real Star Upendra along with wife Priyanka was spotted at the reception. The couple recently returned from their trip to the US. They were also spotted at Yuva Rajkumar's reception.