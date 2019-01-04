English
 »   »   »  IT Raid Isn't Stopping Puneeth & Venkatesh From Attending Nata Sarvabhouma's Audio Release Tomorrow!

IT Raid Isn't Stopping Puneeth & Venkatesh From Attending Nata Sarvabhouma's Audio Release Tomorrow!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Puneeth Rajkumar's next film Nata Sarvabhouma will be hitting the theaters soon. Rockline Venkatesh produced film which was supposed to initially release in December 2018, has been pushed further. The audio release of the film has been scheduled to take place tomorrow, January 5, 2019. However, since the Income Tax department raided Puneeth and Venkatesh's residence yesterday, fans were apprehensive about the audio launch program. But, there's nothing to worry. Amidst the IT raid, Puneeth and Rockline Venkatesh will be attending the audio launch tomorrow, as confirmed by the director Pavan Wadeyar.

    Nata Sarvabhouma Audio Release Amidst IT Raid

    Pavan shared a video with fans to assure that nothing can stop Nata Sarvabhouma's audio release which will take place tomorrow. It will take place in Hubbali's Nehru Stadium. The director even asked the fans to attend the audio release tomorrow and make it a success.

    As per the latest reports, the Income Tax officials are still at Puneeth Rajkumar and Rockline Venkatesh's residence conducting the interrogation. Not much information has been given out to the media due to strict security outside and inside their residences.

    Reports are making rounds that the officials have aquired about 2 kgs of gold and 20 kgs of silver from the producer's house. They are also enquiring him about all the property he owns in Bangalore and other cities. Rockline Venkatesh apparently owns acres of land in Peenya, Bangalore.

    MOST READ : SHOCKING! Yash Has Rs 30 CRORES Loan In Bank; Diamond, Platinum & Gold Acquired In IT Raid!

    Though the director himself as confirmed that the audio release is going to take place tomorrow, we need to wait and watch if the lead actor Puneeth and producer Rockline Venkatesh will be attending the program. Watch the space for more updates.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 17:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue