 »   »   »  IT Raid Isn't Stopping Puneeth & Venkatesh From Attending Nata Sarvabhouma's Audio Release Tomorrow!

Puneeth Rajkumar's next film Nata Sarvabhouma will be hitting the theaters soon. Rockline Venkatesh produced film which was supposed to initially release in December 2018, has been pushed further. The audio release of the film has been scheduled to take place tomorrow, January 5, 2019. However, since the Income Tax department raided Puneeth and Venkatesh's residence yesterday, fans were apprehensive about the audio launch program. But, there's nothing to worry. Amidst the IT raid, Puneeth and Rockline Venkatesh will be attending the audio launch tomorrow, as confirmed by the director Pavan Wadeyar.

Pavan shared a video with fans to assure that nothing can stop Nata Sarvabhouma's audio release which will take place tomorrow. It will take place in Hubbali's Nehru Stadium. The director even asked the fans to attend the audio release tomorrow and make it a success.

As per the latest reports, the Income Tax officials are still at Puneeth Rajkumar and Rockline Venkatesh's residence conducting the interrogation. Not much information has been given out to the media due to strict security outside and inside their residences.

Reports are making rounds that the officials have aquired about 2 kgs of gold and 20 kgs of silver from the producer's house. They are also enquiring him about all the property he owns in Bangalore and other cities. Rockline Venkatesh apparently owns acres of land in Peenya, Bangalore.

Though the director himself as confirmed that the audio release is going to take place tomorrow, we need to wait and watch if the lead actor Puneeth and producer Rockline Venkatesh will be attending the program. Watch the space for more updates.