Jaggesh Says He Wouldn't Spare Anybody From Industry If They Were Involved In Komal's Assault!

The recent road rage incident, which led to physical violence against the Kannada actor Komal, has given rise to many questions. While some say it all started due to negligence of the accused while riding on the road, a few are pointing fingers at some of the most renowned celebrities of Sandalwood. Senior Kannada actor-politician, Jaggesh issued a statement following the assault on his brother Komal, saying he wouldn't spare anyone from the industry as well, if there are involved in this horrendous act!

On August 13, Komal was on his way to drop his daughter to her tuition centre, when a bike brushed jammed into his car. The actor was allegedly attacked violently when he got off his vehicle to confront the rider, who apparently was under the influence. An FIR was filed against the accused at the local police station.

Jaggesh while addressing the media outside the police station spoke about the drug related issues in Bangalore. He said, "Bengaluru is infiltrated with druggies. Watching students use drugs and alcohol outside college premises has become a common site. The accused too was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident."

"Our police department is doing a great job in curbing these issues. Much stricter laws need to be enforced on miscreants, who wouldn't repeat their mistake fearing the punishment. However, I have been hearing several other stories,too", he added.

When asked if he suspects anybody from Sandalwood to have staged this, Jaggesh angrily responded, "I have been in the industry for over 38 years now. I know the happening of Sandalwood and many prominent personalities. I wouldn't spare anybody from the industry if they were involved in Komal's assault. The police is looking into the matter. I will not say anything beyond this."