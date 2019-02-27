Jaggesh Secretly Envies Darshan! Says Premier Padmini Will Bring Tears To Men's Eyes!
Premier Padmini is a Kannada comedy flick, which is all set to release soon. The film has an impressive star cast including the Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh and Sudha Rani. Yesterday, team Premier Padmini spoke with the media during the audio launch. Present at the event was the Challenging Star Darshan. While talking about the film. Jaggesh took a moment to talk about Darshan. He revealed that he has always secretly envied Darshan for a reason. And, when asked what the film has to offer, he said it has the ability to bring tears to men's eyes.
Jaggesh Envies Darshan
During the press meet, Jaggesh said that Darshan's presence alone can make any action sequence come alive. "Everybody is taken aback when he comes on the set. I secretly envy him for his personality. Only a few are blessed with such a physique. I am wearing two-inch tall shoes to look presentable next to him," he said.
But, He's The Most Humble Person
However, Jaggesh also used the platform to say a few generous things about D Boss. Talking about Darshan as a person, Jaggesh said that he's the most humble and down to earth human. He said when anyone is at need, Darshan always comes forward to help.
Sudha Rani Steals The Show
Sandalwood actress Sudha Rani too plays a prominent role in Premier Padmini. The actress who is known for her charm and acting abilities, has managed to steal the limelight in this film too. Jaggesh said, "Sudha Rani looks so beautiful even at this age. We would have built an impression around our character in the whole film, which she beats with just one scene of hers in the end."
To Make Men Cry
Apparently, Jaggesh gave up his own script when Premier Padmini was offered to him. He was so impressed with the unpredictable plot that he knew he had to be a part of it. Talking about the film further, he said it is a brilliant film and can bring tears to men's eyes.
