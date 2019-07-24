Jaggesh Criticizes Rashmika Mandanna For ‘Anti-Kannada’ Comment! Actress Stays Mum
It's quite unfortunate as to how Rashmika Mandanna is making headlines for all the wrong reasons before her big release, Dear Comrade. One of her statements from a recent interview is being subjected to criticism and also seems to have earned her fans' wrath. Her alleged 'Anti-Kannada' comment has offended pro-Kannadigas, who believe the actress isn't grateful to the industry that introduced her. And now, senior actor Jaggesh has also slammed Rashmika Mandanna for her recent statement.
Jaggesh Reacts To Rashmika's Comment
Commenting on Rashmika's recent statement, Jaggesh tweeted, "There are many friends of mine who have earned the love of other language audience after starting their career in Kannada. To date, they speak and respect the language which shows our culture." - (sic)
‘Applause From Kannadigas That Made You A Star'
"It is unfortunate that the younger generation does not possess those qualities. Remember, it is the applause from Kannadigas that made you a star," the senior actor further added. Jaggesh has always been very vocal about his love for Kannada and the above tweet doesn't come across as shocking.
Rashmika Remains Mum
Like always Rashmika has remained silent and refrained from commenting on what's happening. If you've noticed, the actress always avoids talking in the heat of the moment. Also, as the release of Dear Comrade is only a few days away, she might want to avoid any issue(s) that could affect the film.
Is Dear Comrade Banned In Karnataka?
Rashmika and Vijay Devarakonda starrer is dubbed in many languages including Kannada. However, following the controversy, the anti-dubbing lobby in Karnataka has asked for a ban on the film in the state. For the uninitiated, Jaggesh is one of the prime members of the anti-dubbing committee of Karnataka.
Sudeep Dubbed For Pailwaan In All Languages But Malayalam! 'Tongue Doesn't Quite Twist'