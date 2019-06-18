Jaggesh Upset During Premier Padmini's 50 Days Success Meet; 'We Don't Believe In Showing Off'

Shruti Naidu's Premier Padmini is running successfully in the theatres. It is believed to be an off-beat cinema that has appealed to different sections of viewers. The film recently completed its 50 days and the team held a press conference to celebrate the occasion. The lead actor Jaggesh, who was also present at the event, however, seemed upset. While everybody is praising Premier Padmini, Jaggesh said that he and his team do not believe in showing off.

The actor expressed disappointment over the fact that single screen theatres across the region are turning out to be an expensive affair. He said that producers hardly make any profit through these theatres, and also how fans wouldn't want to go their due to lack of facilities.

He further added that he's grateful to the mall culture, which host multiple screens. Jaggesh said, they only wanted Premier Padmini to be a good film, which will help them earn a little profit.

Many reports regarding the film's success are making rounds on the internet. Talking about this, the senior actor said that publications share many reports about a film's success based on the number of days it has completed in theatres. "I am a producer myself and know that these numbers do not reflect on the overall profit", he added.

He said, "We not believe in showing off. We just want to win and make profit on what we have invested. We are competing with anyone and neither do we want to stage a fight. A smart human wouldn't flaunt what he has earned.

"People in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh only watch films in their local languages. Hence, their movies do not face any trouble. But, people in Karnataka are reluctant to watch Kannada films. So, we aren't begging anyone to come watch our films," concluded Jaggesh.