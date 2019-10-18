Jai Jagadish Reveals Interesting Details About Shankar Nag On Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7!

Kannada television's most-watched reality show Bigg Boss, has always had room for interesting stories. Every season, the contestants use the platform to reveal details which we wouldn't have heard of, if not for the show! Similarly, in Season 7 too, the celebrity contestants have had several intriguing discussions. In one such conversation, senior actor Jai Jagadish shared some mind-blowing information about the late Kannada actor Shankar Nag, who was known for his exceptional intellect and creativity in filmmaking.

While talking about the Malgudi Days creator, Jai Jagadish said that Shankar Nag was a true visionary, who had several plans that would have helped Sandalwood emerge as the top film industry in India. Years ago, he spoke about Metro trains in Bangalore, to make commuting more practical and easy.

Although he was one of the most creative minds in the industry, there came a time when he couldn't land films due to sheer bad luck. Jai Jagadish revealed that Shankar Nag, during that window period, started a canteen service in a van, along the roads of Cubbon Park. Today, a Metro station has been erected in the same spot. The Bigg Boss contestant, praising Shankar Nag, said that the late actor's determination to do things on his own inspired many.

Yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss Kannada had a lot to offer fans. During the 'Appa Amma' task, the contestants got emotional as they shared memories with their parents.

Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada premiered last week. The first round of eliminations is expected to take place over the weekend. The voting lines are open for the viewers to save their favourite contestant from exiting the show.