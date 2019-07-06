July 6 Is Very Special For Sudeep; It’s The Day That Turned His Life Around! Read Interesting Deets

Sudeep is one of the top-rated actors of Sandalwood. Filmmakers eagerly wait to collaborate with his talented actor, who is often held up with numerous number of projects. Not only is he busy with films, but also hosts the television reality show Bigg Boss and appears in commercials. Though, Sudeep has achieved great heights in his career, he treats today, (July 6) as very special. Many years ago this day, Kichha's life turned around.

For the uninitiated, Sudeep first entered Sandalwood in 1997, through the film Thayavva. However, it wasn't until a few years later that he got his first break. His rose to immense popularity by featuring in the blockbuster film Huccha, which released in 2001 on July 6. That's the reason this day is considered very special in his life.

Following the success of Huccha, there was no looking back for Sudeep. It's been 18 years since his first superhit and the actor still continues to rule the industry. The film also helped him the Filmfare award for best actor. The movie won in several other categories too.

Currently, Sudeep is busy filming his forthcoming films in other languages. In Sandalwood, he is awaiting the release of his film Pailwaan. He's playing the role of a professional wrestler in this sport-centric piece. Having been made with a high budget and also since it's opening with a huge number of screens, Pailwaan is expected to beat KGF.

However, this is what the reports are suggesting. Pailwaan will be out on Aug 8.