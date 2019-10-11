Kadri Gopalnath, Noted Saxophonist & Carnatic Music Pioneer Passes Away At 69

Indian saxophonist and pioneer of Carnatic music Kadri Gopalnath passed away today, aged 69. Cardiac arrest is stated as the reason for the demise of the noted musician. He was admitted to A.J. Hospital and Research Center in Bangalore on October 10, after he complained of backache. He took his last breath today at 4.45 am. Gopalnath is survived by wife Sarojini and two sons.

According to close sources, the family is waiting for his elder son Guruprasad, who resides in Kuwait, to conduct the final rites. Gopalnath's body will be placed for display in Town Hall, for the public to pay their last respects.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi paid his condolences to Gopalnath by tweeting, "The remarkable Kadri Gopalnath epitomised excellence. Blessed with exceptional diligence and talent, he made a valuable contribution to Carnatic music. His works were popular across continents. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers: PM @narendramodi." - (sic)