Kamali Latest Update & Spoiler (January 8, 2019): Rachna To Accept Shambu’s Proposal!

Zee Kannada's daily soap Kamali is one of the most desired shows on the television. The serial has gained a lot of attention for its portrayal of a love triangle, new age content and never-ending twists. Audience is loving the sparkling chemistry between Rishi and Kamali; the professor-student duo. And, the antagonist Anika never ceases to entertain fans with her evil moves.

Until now, we have seen that Anika is pretending to have becoming a Sanyasi, after her courtship with Rishi broke owing to her dark intentions. Meanwhile, Rishi with the help of his sister-in-law is planning on proposing to Kamali soon.

Anika takes a can to college. When she arrives at the college, she calls her friends, but none answers the phone. She realizes that all her friends are avoiding her. She stands there hoping to find someone that could help her pay the cab fare as she's not carrying any money.

Later, when the cab driver loses his temper, Anika offers her phone for the fare. Just when the driver is about to take the place, Kamali comes in and pays the cabbie. She also tells Anika that she doesn't like to owe anyone anything, recollecting the time when Anika thrown money at her and Ningi.

However, there's another interesting story taking place parallelly on the show. In the last episode, Shambu finally gathers his guts and confesses his feeling to Rachna. He tells Rachna that he loves her as much as Rishi loves Kamali.

Rachna is taken aback by what Shambu says. He gives her a bundle of Jasmine and says, "If you wear it on your hair, I'll assume it's an yes to my proposal." Shambu walks away as Rachna looks rather confused.

Do you think Rachna will say yes to Shambu's proposal? Well, the duo shares a warm relationship and been there for each other a lot. We wouldn't be surprised if Rachna accepts Shambu as her beau. Stay tuned for latest updates!