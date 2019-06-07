English
    Kamali Spoiler: Rishi Confesses His Love Accidentally; Kamali To Lose Memory In The Accident!

    By
    |

    Kamali is one of the most watched Kannada television's daily soaps. What started off as a college-centric story has now turned into a serious love saga. The makers are keeping the audience hooked on to their screens by introducing twist after twists. In the last episode, we saw that Anika's grandmother and mother plan on killing Kamali in a car crash, after she was pronounced the long lost grandmother of Annapurna Mahajan. But, Rishi, who offers to drive Kamali, also gets involved in the accident. Now that he's confessed his love to Kamali unintentionally, will she reveal the truth? Read further...

    Anika Is Furious

    While Urmi and her mother are rejoicing the fact that Kamali will be killed, Anika is worried about Rishi, who is driving the car. She is furious with her mother and grandmother for getting Rishi involved in their plan and not being precautious. She tells them she wouldn't live if Rishi is hurt.

    Swamiji's Prophecy

    Gowri meets with Swamiji to ask why he's not telling Annapurna that Kamali is her actual granddaughter. Swamiji says god has his way of functioning and warns her about an obstacle Kamali will be facing soon. Gowri is alarmed by his words.

    Rishi & Kamali Open Up

    While Rishi and Kamali realise that the breaks in the car have failed, they confess their feelings to one another. However, Kamali says she wants to tell him a truth only a moments before the crash. They succumb to serious injuries and Kamali loses consciousness.

    Kamali To Lose Her Memory

    Rishi gains consciousness and tries to seek help for Kamali. However, she remains unconscious. Will Kamali lose her memory due to the head injury and forget that Rishi loves her? Or, will her secret about being Annapurna's granddaughter finally be revealed? We need to wait for the next episode to know more!

    Read more about: kamali zee kannada amulya gowda
    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 13:26 [IST]
