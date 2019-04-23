Golden Star Ganesh's Friends Pass Away In The Recent Sri Lanka Blast; Actors Condemns The Attack

On Sunday, Sri Lanka experienced one of the worst terror attacks in its history. Nearly 300 people have been killed in suicide bomb blasts that have been blamed on an Islamist group.

The entire world was shaken by this barbaric act. Golden Star Ganesh has lost two of his friends in the recent blast. Today, the actor took to his Twitter to pay his respects to the victims as he condemned the attack.

He wrote, "Can't believe u r no more with us,No words to express the sorrow,Puttaraju n Maregowda(Appi) my dear friend vll miss you.My deepest sympathies who lost their loved ones in this barbaric terror attack #SriLankaTerrorAttack #SriLankaBlasts I condemn Srilanka attack..RIP" - (sic)

Souther actress Radhika Sarathkumar, who will be next seen in Shivrajkumar's Yuvaratna, also had a close escape. At the time of the blast she was travelling Sri Lanka. Upon learning about the incident, her fans panicked and wished for her safe return.

MOST READ: KGF 2 Fever Takes Over Prior To Its Release! Yash Starrer Tops On BookMyShow, Beats Other Films

A few moments later, she tweeted to inform her fans that she was safe. The actress wrote, "OMG bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, god be with all. I just left Colombo Cinnamon grand hotel and it has been bombed, can't believe this shocking" - (sic)