Sandalwood Superstars Sudeep, Puneeth, Darshan Send Special Wishes For 73rd Independence Day

Sudeep

"Independence is also about setting oneself free from the conflicts tat's battling within. A conflict between the right n the wrong, conflict between choices, thoughts n more. Its about removing boundaries to create one family. 🤗Happy Independence Day to all." - (sic)

Darshan

"Due to constant struggle and years of battle by our freedom fighters, India is celebrating its 73rd year as an independent nation. May our country continue to head towards the path development and prosperity. I wish all the Indians a very happy Independence Day." - (sic)

Upendra

Upendra tweeted, "Congratulations to all on the day that brought us Independence from the British. Now, we need freedom from the corrupted government. Let all the commoners come together and work towards complete democracy. Spare only five minutes. Click on prajaakeeya.org. Give your opinions and suggestions. If you feel they are right, spread awareness among others too." - (sic)

Puneeth Rajkumar

Meanwhile, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar shared a picture of Dr Rajkumar under his PRK audio banner and wished fans on Independence Day. He wrote, "Happy 73rd Independence Day to everyone" - (sic)

