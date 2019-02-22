English
    Kannada Actress Neha Patil Marries Pranav; Sandalwood Stars Grace The Wedding!

    Kannada actress Neha Patil is the recent one to get hitched! She married Pranav today. The actress chose an arranged marriage and held a traditional wedding in Vijayanagar, Bangalore. The reception that took place last night was graced by several Sandalwood stars. Gara's director Murali Krishna, actor and producer Rehman, and actress Sharanya were spotted at the reception. However, Neha's dear friend Deepika Das was by the bride's side through all the rituals and ceremony.

    Kannada Actress Neha Patil Marries Pranav!

    Neha and Pranav got engaged in October 2018. While Pranav is an engineer by profession, Neha made her entry into the Kannada Film industry in 2011. She's acted in movies such as Thipajji Circle, Sithara, Paru Wife Of Devdas, Gara and more. She has also acted in Zee Kannada's Janumada Jodi. According to reports, Neha Patil will continue working in films post marriage. Neuron is the last film she worked in.

