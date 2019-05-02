English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kannada Actress Prema To Reveal If She Suffered From Cancer! Opens Up About Divorce

    By
    |

    Kannada actress Prema was first seen in films when she starred opposite Shivrajkumar in Savyasachi. She won a national award for her next film and later appeared in several films. She was one of the top actresses of Sandalwood in the 90s. However, when she married Jeevan Appachu, the actress chose to stay away from cinemas. When she stayed away from the industry, speculations started making rounds that she wasn't keeping well. Prema will be seen as the guest in the next episode of the chat show Weekend With Ramesh, during which she might reveal if she suffered from cancer and also open up about her troubled marriage.

    Prema To Reveal If She Suffered From Cancer!

    In the latest promo, Prema is seen addressing these topics. Just when gossip birdies said that Prema was undergoing treatment for cancer, she chose to cut her hair short. This added further intensity to the existing rumors and fans assumed that she was battling the life-threatening disease. However, back then she had issued a statement saying, "These reports are fake, and I am keeping well."

    But, considering how good Ramesh is at conversing with his guests, we can expect the actress to reveal more details on her health. On the other end, her personal life also managed to make headlines around the same time.

    When she and her former husband filed for a divorce, it was said that they had several issues in their marriage which led to the downfall of their relationship. Since, she has never spoken about the sensitive issues concerning her personal life. We need to wait and watch is she will open up on Ramesh Aravind's chat show.

    Sihi Kahi Chandru's Daughter Hitha Chadrashekar Engaged To Beau Kiran! Picture Inside

    Stay tuned and watch the space for more latest updates!

    Read more about: prema weekend with ramesh
    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 16:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue