Kannada Actress Prema To Reveal If She Suffered From Cancer! Opens Up About Divorce

Kannada actress Prema was first seen in films when she starred opposite Shivrajkumar in Savyasachi. She won a national award for her next film and later appeared in several films. She was one of the top actresses of Sandalwood in the 90s. However, when she married Jeevan Appachu, the actress chose to stay away from cinemas. When she stayed away from the industry, speculations started making rounds that she wasn't keeping well. Prema will be seen as the guest in the next episode of the chat show Weekend With Ramesh, during which she might reveal if she suffered from cancer and also open up about her troubled marriage.

In the latest promo, Prema is seen addressing these topics. Just when gossip birdies said that Prema was undergoing treatment for cancer, she chose to cut her hair short. This added further intensity to the existing rumors and fans assumed that she was battling the life-threatening disease. However, back then she had issued a statement saying, "These reports are fake, and I am keeping well."

But, considering how good Ramesh is at conversing with his guests, we can expect the actress to reveal more details on her health. On the other end, her personal life also managed to make headlines around the same time.

When she and her former husband filed for a divorce, it was said that they had several issues in their marriage which led to the downfall of their relationship. Since, she has never spoken about the sensitive issues concerning her personal life. We need to wait and watch is she will open up on Ramesh Aravind's chat show.

