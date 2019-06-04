English
    Kannada Actress Shruti's Daughter Gowri Has Grown To Be One Pretty Woman! View Rare PICS

    By
    |

    Shruti is one of the leading actresses of the Southern film industry. Besides featuring is many blockbusters, the 43-year-old actor-politician even emerged as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 3. For the uninitiated, Shruti's personal life has always been discussed in the media. She may have had two unsuccessful marriages, but is enjoying other facets of live to the fullest. Her daughter Gowri, who is all grown to be a pretty woman is now making headlines for her sensual looks and exceptional singing skills. You ought look at these rare and unseen pictures of Gowri

    Gowri Is All Grown Up

    Shruti was previously married to Sandalwood director S Mahendar, with whom she has a daughter named Gowri. Though we had seen a few pictures of Gowri from when she was a kid, she is all grown up now. She looks absolutely stunning in the latest pictures of hers that are making rounds on the internet.

    Proved She Is A Star Kid

    Gowri may have not ventured into cinemas yet, but she sure knows how to carry herself among celebrities. In the above picture, she's seen partying with her mother, Sandalwood actor Ramesh Arvind and a few friends.

    Has Voice Of An Angel

    Gowri is extremely talented like her mother. She is an amazing singer with the voice of an angel. The video of her singing a Bollywood song in a studio has garnered over three lakh views on YouTube. We wouldn't be surprised if she turns into a celebrity singer in the near future.

    With Rocky Bhai

    In the above picture, Gowri is seen posing with the Rocking Star Yash. She is seen wearing a long peach skirt paired with a pink blouse. Gowri looks absolutely beautiful as she poses next to the KGF star.

    Will She Enter Films?

    While Gowri seems all set to enter Sandalwood, neither she or her mother Shruti have spoken about it. Considering what a talented actress her mother is, we wouldn't be surprised if Gowri decided to follow the path. As of now, she's only seems to be focusing on her academics and singing.

    More BIGG BOSS 3 News

    Read more about: shruti bigg boss 3
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
