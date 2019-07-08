This Famous Actress Gives Darshan A New Title! Challenging Star Is Now The 'Sultan Of Sandalwood'

Fans love addressing their favorite stars with certain titles that define them the best. Especially in Sandalwood, nearly every big star has a rather eccentric title attached to their names. Darshan is one such Kannada actor, whose fans simply love calling him by different names. After being known as Challenging Star, D Boss and Box Office Sultan, he has earned another one. A famous Kannada actress has given Darshan the new title called 'Sultan of Sandalwood'! D Boss fans are absolutely delighted to learn this.

Recently, Darshan attended the audio release of Singa. Senior Kannada actress Tara was present at the event. While addressing the media, the actress went on to praise Darshan. Calling him her elder son, she gave him the new title 'Sultan of Sandalwood'. She later shared the same news on social media, which has gotten D Boss' fans excited.

On the professional front, Darshan is busy filming Robert and awaits the release of Kurukshetra. The mythological film produced by Muniratna is all set to release next month. However, Darshan fans are not so happy about his collaboration with the producer.

Muniratna was recently trashed when fans realised Darshan's picture was missing from Kurukshetra audio release pass. The producer was subjected to trolling for only displaying his picture on it.

One of the fans commented, "@MunirathnaMLA he not only risked #Darshan sir 's career but fame of KFI many actors r involved 1) They dnt know to cast 2) No improvement in costumes we could find old costume they did not try anything new 3) cartoon graphics ...sir why do people like you produce films"

What is your take on Darshan's new title? Let us know in the comments below!