English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kannada Anchor Anushree Shuts Down Trolls With An On Point Response! Here's What She Said

    By
    |

    Anushree's advent into television created a new revolution. For a long time, small screen was mostly dominated by male anchors. But, ever since Anushree got a platform to display her talents and skills, there's been no looking back. Currently, she's the highest paid anchor of Kannada television. Though Anushree has a humongous fan following on social media and otherwise, she is been subjected to criticism too. But, she did prove that she has a smart mouth by shutting down the trolls. Her response to negative comments was on point!

    Anushree Shuts Down Trolls With An On Point Response!

    Anushree recently started her own YouTube channel. In one of her videos, she's seen answering questions asked by fans. One of the questions was, "Anushree, what do you have to say to the trolls and negative comments?" To which she responded, "Well, may they be happy. I wish the best for them."

    We aren't surprised as to why she's one of the top anchors in the industry. Anushree steals the show each time she appears on the stage. The viewers wait to watch her mesmerize them with her style of speaking.

    Top Sandalwood Actors' Films That Turned Out To Be Flops! Yash, Sudeep & More On The List

    Anushree has beat other top Kannada anchors such as Master Anand, Akul Balaji and Srujan Lokesh. Besides hosting Sa Re Ga Pa, she also appears in award ceremonies and other events.

    Read more about: anushree sa ri ga ma pa
    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 19:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue