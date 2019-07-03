English
    Kannada Films 2019 Half Yearly Box Office Report: Nata Sarvabhouma & Yajamana Top The List

    Sandalwood has produced some of the finest films this year. While some went on to break records after records with their commercial success, the rest impressed the fans and critics alike with their content. Many actors such as Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivrajkumar and Darshan returned to cinemas in 2019 after a hiatus. With latter half of the year still left to go, we can expect many more superhits. Therefore, we decided to put together a list of Kannada films that have performed exceptionally well in the first half of 2019. Read the complete 2019 half yearly box office reports of Kannada films below.

    Nata Sarvabhouma

    2019 for Sandalwood kick-started with Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma . For the first time ever, the Power Star featured in a horror-thriller. The film performed well at the box office and became one of the highest grossing movies of Sandalwood. Natasarvabhouma made a profit of Rs 50 crore at the box office.

    Yajamana

    Darshan's Yajamana was yet another most-awaited film of the year. While Rashmika Mandanna was featured as the female lead, Tanya Hope also played a pivotal role in the movie. The mass entertainer broke box office records by garnering over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

    Seetharama Kalyana

    Seethrama Kalyana is another Sandalwood film that impressed the mass in 2019. The film stars Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram in the lead. Though the actor was only a film old, he managed to receive appreciation for his screen presence. By earning around Rs 22 crore at the box office, Seetharama Kalyana has established itself as a commercial hit.

    I Love You

    I Love You is Upendra and Rachita Ram's latest romantic-drama. Despite being dragged into controversy for its bold content, the film is performing well in theatres. According to the box office reports, I Love You has collected anywhere between Rs 10 and 12 crore since its release. As it continues to be screened in the theatres, we need to wait a little to know more about its overall collections.

    Read more about: nata sarvabhouma yajamana
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 14:25 [IST]
