Kannada Films 2019 Half Yearly Box Office Report: Nata Sarvabhouma & Yajamana Top The List

Nata Sarvabhouma

2019 for Sandalwood kick-started with Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma . For the first time ever, the Power Star featured in a horror-thriller. The film performed well at the box office and became one of the highest grossing movies of Sandalwood. Natasarvabhouma made a profit of Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Yajamana

Darshan's Yajamana was yet another most-awaited film of the year. While Rashmika Mandanna was featured as the female lead, Tanya Hope also played a pivotal role in the movie. The mass entertainer broke box office records by garnering over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Seetharama Kalyana

Seethrama Kalyana is another Sandalwood film that impressed the mass in 2019. The film stars Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram in the lead. Though the actor was only a film old, he managed to receive appreciation for his screen presence. By earning around Rs 22 crore at the box office, Seetharama Kalyana has established itself as a commercial hit.

I Love You

I Love You is Upendra and Rachita Ram's latest romantic-drama. Despite being dragged into controversy for its bold content, the film is performing well in theatres. According to the box office reports, I Love You has collected anywhere between Rs 10 and 12 crore since its release. As it continues to be screened in the theatres, we need to wait a little to know more about its overall collections.