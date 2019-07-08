Kannada Films 2019 Half-yearly Box Office Report; Panchatantra, Rustum & Others Fail To Impress Fans
In the past half year, Sandalwood has produced some of the finest films. The industry has also witnessed many fresh faces and new talents. While films like Nata Sarvabhouma, Yajamana and more performed exceptionally well, a few came across as a major disappointment. Though some of these films earned good reviews from critics, the audience felt they fell short of the entertainment factor. As we look forward to many more masterpieces in the near future, here is the half-yearly box office report of Kannada films from 2019.
Fortuner
Fortuner was one of the first big budget Kannada films to release in 2019. The multi-starrer helmed by Manjunath J Anivaarya cast Diganth, Sinu Gowda, Swathi Sharma and more in the lead roles. Though this romantic-drama earned good decent reviews, it just couldn't impress the mass.
Ammana Mane
Kannada actor-producer Raghavendra Rajkumar returned to cinemas after a hiatus with Ammana Mane, which was dramatically long. The actor tried replicating on-screen, the relationship he held with his real mother Parvathamma. Raghavendra Rajkumar was highly appreciated for his brilliant comeback, but the film couldn't do well at the box office.
Panchatantra
Kannada audience had high expectations from Yograj Bhatt's Panchatantra, which released this year. The film which was specifically made with youth as the target audience, wasn't well-received by the mass in general. After garnering a lot of negative reviews from critics, Panchatantra experienced a massive fail at the box office.
99
99, the Kannada remake of Tamil film 96, starring Ganesh and Bhavana in the lead released in May. While the Tamil film turned out to be a superhit, 99 did not perform as well at the box office. Nevertheless, Ganesh was praised for choosing a role different from his usual commercial ones.
Rustum
Two of Shivrajkumar's films released in 2019. In Kavacha, he played the role of a visually-impaired man, for which he was highly appreciated by fans and critics alike. But, his latest release Rustum seems to have failed at impressing the audience. Though his fans expected to see him in an action-packed mass film, Rustum wasn't the right choice.
When Sandalwood's Queen Ramya Was Madly In Love With Virat Kohli; Missed Shoots To Watch Him Play!