Kannada’s Singing Sensation Sanjith Hegde Enters Bollywood; Sudeep’s Pailwaan Brings Him Luck!
Sanjith Hegde at a tender age of 20, has achieved what many experienced singers only dream of. Though he did not win the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, he became a favorite with the mass when his song Gunu Gunuguva from Dalapathi topped the charts. Following that, he voiced may hit songs, including in Tamil and Telugu. Sudeep's Pailwaan is the latest Kannada film, this young singer has worked on. He has sung the song Kanmaniye, which was launched on YouTube yesterday. Undoubtedly, Kichcha's movie has brought him a lot of luck, as Sanjith is now entering Bollywood!
Sanjith To Lend Voice In 5 Different Languages!
Pailwaan's second track Kanmaniye released yesterday. In less than a day's time, the song has garnered close to six lakh views. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Sanjith has dubbed the song in five different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi besides Kannada.
Enters Bollywood
Sanjith, who has gained huge popularity in Sandalwood, is now making his debut in Bollywood with Pailwaan. Previously, he has worked in Telugu and Tamil film industries. It's his first time in Malayalam, too. Sudeep's film is definitely playing the role of a lucky mascot in Sanjith's career.
Janya Helps Him Again
When Sanjith participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, it was his eccentric style of singing that lured a lot of attention towards him. Arjun Janya, who was one of the judges on the show, introduced the young singer to the film industry. Arjun is also composing music for Pailwaan, for which he chose Sanjith to lend the vocals
It's His First Time With Sudeep
This project is also exciting for Sanjith as he is working with Sudeep for the first time. He is also one of the youngest singers to have been associated with the biggest of names such as Shivrajkumar, Golden Star Ganesh, Puneeth Rajkumar and others.
Sruthi Hariharan Surprises Fans With Her Pregnancy News! Shares Pic Of Fully-grown Baby Bump