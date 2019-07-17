Kannada’s Singing Sensation Sanjith Hegde Enters Bollywood; Sudeep’s Pailwaan Brings Him Luck!

Sanjith To Lend Voice In 5 Different Languages!

Pailwaan's second track Kanmaniye released yesterday. In less than a day's time, the song has garnered close to six lakh views. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Sanjith has dubbed the song in five different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi besides Kannada.

Enters Bollywood

Sanjith, who has gained huge popularity in Sandalwood, is now making his debut in Bollywood with Pailwaan. Previously, he has worked in Telugu and Tamil film industries. It's his first time in Malayalam, too. Sudeep's film is definitely playing the role of a lucky mascot in Sanjith's career.

Janya Helps Him Again

When Sanjith participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, it was his eccentric style of singing that lured a lot of attention towards him. Arjun Janya, who was one of the judges on the show, introduced the young singer to the film industry. Arjun is also composing music for Pailwaan, for which he chose Sanjith to lend the vocals

It's His First Time With Sudeep

This project is also exciting for Sanjith as he is working with Sudeep for the first time. He is also one of the youngest singers to have been associated with the biggest of names such as Shivrajkumar, Golden Star Ganesh, Puneeth Rajkumar and others.