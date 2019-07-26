Kannada Version Of Dear Comrade Receives Less Screens Than Telugu; #StopTeluguImposition Goes Viral

@Sava06822615

"#StopTeluguImposition Whats the point in dubbing the movie and releasing it in original language. More shows should be given to Kannada version.I have not watched any Telugu movie in theatres, so wanted to watch this one in my language but it is not happening #boycottdearcomrade" - (sic)

@nanuramu

"Karantaka's lingua franca is Kannada. And it's common sense to cater its people in the lang they understand. But the KFI goons with their age old cloak and dagger business, are giving the Telugu version of #DearComrade maximum screens despite a Kannada version #boycottdearcomrade" - (sic)

@ratheeshaBR

"#DearComrade Kannada screening 21 shows in Karnataka, and 25 shows in USA!!! So, what do you think? There should be someone here, trying to stop Kannada dubbed version right? #BoycottDearComrade #StopTeluguImposition" - (sic)

@Babuajay316

"It's 25 shows in USA vs 21 shows in entire Karnataka, it will be naive to believe there are no KFI proxies at play limiting Kannada shows in KA, and give a subtle message that no takers for Kannada version. #StopTeluguImposition #BoycottDearComrade" - (sic)

@VHalamani

"#BoycottDearComrade thought of watching it but they have made a mockery of us in the name of dubbing. It's as good as no Kannada version at all." -(sic)