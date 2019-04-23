Karnataka's CM HD Kumarasamy Wishes Dr Rajkumar Ahead Of His Birth Anniversary

Tomorrow (April 24, 2019), is the birth anniversary of Sandalwood's veteran actor Dr Rajkumar. His fans across the world are preparing to celebrate the occasions. Special programs and events will be held to remember this prominent personality, who re-defined the Kannada film industry. Since the government is currently dealing with the Lok Sabha elections, no celebrations can be held from their end. However, the results will be announced today. The Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumarasamy took to his Twitter handle to wish Dr Rajkumar ahead of his birth anniversary.

He wrote, "Dr Rajkumar is the representation of Kannadiga culture. Not only onscreen, but in real life too, he's someone who held high values on life. Tomorrow, it's his birth anniversary. The Karnataka government is celebrating his birthday across the entire region. Everyone should participate in the celebrations. Many more happy returns of the day #Rajkumar" - (sic)

Like every year, a ritual will be held at the actor's cemetery in Kanteerava studio. His family will be attending the ceremony. Hundreds and thousands of fans will be visiting the place to remember their favorite star on his birth anniversary.