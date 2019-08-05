Karthik Jayaram (JK) Loses A Whopping Amount On Kannadada Kotyadhipathy Because Of The Audience!

JK Got 9 Answers Right

JK first answered the first five question correctly, and won Rs 10 thousand. He cleared the first safe zone and entered the next, by getting nine right answers. However, intellect or luck did not favor him for the 10th question.

What Was The Question?

Here's the question Puneeth Rajkumar asked JK:

"Where was Mysuru city inaugurated on November 1, 1956?"

And the options being,

A. Central College

B. Vidhana Soudha

C. Mysuru Palace

D. Palace Ground

JK Counted On The Audience

The actor had already used two of the lifelines. He used his third and last lifeline, Audiences' poll for the above question, as he wasn't sure of the answer. Option B received the majority of the votes. JK went with what the audience suggested.

Loses A Whopping Amount

Unfortunately, the audience couldn't get the correct answer. Had JK got this answer to this question right, he could have crossed the second safe zone and also take home a total of Rs 3.2 lakh that he had won from previous questions. The audience chose option A. Central College, which turned out to be incorrect.

Thus, he lost a whopping amount and ended up taking home Rs 10 thousand!