Karthik Jayaram (JK) Loses A Whopping Amount On Kannadada Kotyadhipathy Because Of The Audience!
Kannadada Kotyadhipathy is one of the most watched television shows. The program has provided a platform to talent people from different facets of life, who deserved to be recognized. For the first time ever, the show is hosting celebrities on the hot seat. Television actor Bhavani Singh was the first one to grace the show as a celebrity contestant. He earned a total of Rs 1.6 Lakh. Former Bigg Boss fame and another known face of small screen, Karthik Jayaram (JK) also participated in Kannadada Kotyadhipathy. But he lost a whopping amount because of the audience. Read further to know what happened!
JK Got 9 Answers Right
JK first answered the first five question correctly, and won Rs 10 thousand. He cleared the first safe zone and entered the next, by getting nine right answers. However, intellect or luck did not favor him for the 10th question.
What Was The Question?
Here's the question Puneeth Rajkumar asked JK:
"Where was Mysuru city inaugurated on November 1, 1956?"
And the options being,
A. Central College
B. Vidhana Soudha
C. Mysuru Palace
D. Palace Ground
JK Counted On The Audience
The actor had already used two of the lifelines. He used his third and last lifeline, Audiences' poll for the above question, as he wasn't sure of the answer. Option B received the majority of the votes. JK went with what the audience suggested.
Loses A Whopping Amount
Unfortunately, the audience couldn't get the correct answer. Had JK got this answer to this question right, he could have crossed the second safe zone and also take home a total of Rs 3.2 lakh that he had won from previous questions. The audience chose option A. Central College, which turned out to be incorrect.
Thus, he lost a whopping amount and ended up taking home Rs 10 thousand!
